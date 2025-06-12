Majhi government’s one year marked by controversies and communal tension

Ahead of his government’s first anniversary on Thursday (12 June) Odisha’s first-ever BJP chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has sought to position himself as a people-centric leader with zero tolerance for corruption.

Talking to media-persons he asserted that while his government had so far initiated criminal action against 200 government servants facing graft charges it had also provided jobs to around 28,000 people, thus fulfilling part of the commitment the BJP made in its election manifesto about creating 65,000 jobs in the first two years after coming to power.

However, Majhi made no mention of his government’s failure to check growing communal tension in the state with fanatic Hindu elements launching attacks on minorities in different areas soon after BJP came to power.

Nor did he choose to dwell on the steps the government would like to take to prevent horrific incidents like harassment of an army officer and his fiancée at a police station in Bhubaneswar in September last year. The case had sent shockwaves across the state with even ex-army personnel holding anti-government demonstrations.

With pressure mounting the government was forced to suspend five police personnel including the inspector in-charge of Bharatpur police station, where the incident had taken place. However, suspension of four of them was withdrawn in less than a year.

Crimes against women have been on the rise in the state with Congress alleging that 60,000 women have gone missing in the state and rapists are not sparing even school going girls.