‘Make a good movie, rebuild your image’: Supreme Court tells Rajpal Yadav

The Supreme Court noted Rajpal Yadav’s Rs 1.15 crore deposit in cheque-bounce cases linked to financing his film Ata Pata Laapata.

His counsel said a prospective property buyer was willing to deposit another Rs 85 lakh by 12 October.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the actor’s conduct, offered him breathing time and listed the matter for next week.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday encouraged actor Rajpal Yadav to return to entertaining audiences and rebuild his reputation, while making clear that it remained dissatisfied with his conduct in a long-running cheque-bounce dispute.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana noted that Yadav had deposited Rs 1.15 crore in accordance with its previous order. His counsel also informed the court that a prospective buyer of his property was willing to deposit another Rs 85 lakh through a demand draft with the court registry by 12 October.

The bench said it was giving the actor breathing time and scheduled the next hearing for the following week.

Yadav, who attended the hearing personally, told the court that he had suffered substantial financial losses, including on his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. He said he had worked in approximately 200–250 films but had incurred losses of Rs 200–250 crore over the past 13 years.

According to his submission, around Rs 17 crore had been lost on Ata Pata Laapata. He claimed that a press conference held against him had disrupted the film’s planned release in 1,200 cinemas and that it could not reach even a single theatre.

Responding to the actor, the Chief Justice asked whether he had a new film coming out and suggested that making a good film could help restore his public image. He also remarked that some advocates were good actors and could feature in a film.

The dispute dates back to a 2010 agreement under which M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd provided Rs 5 crore to finance Ata Pata Laapata.