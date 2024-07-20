Make owners display their names outside shops: BJP MLA to MP govt amid row in UP

A BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, 20 July, urged the state government to make it mandatory for all shopkeepers to display their names outside their shops, a demand coming in the wake of a controversy over the Uttar Pradesh government's order to all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names.

BJP MLA from Indore-2 Assembly seat Ramesh Mendola wrote a letter in this regard to chief minister Mohan Yadav.

"The name of any person is his identity. A person is proud of his name. Asking for the name is the customer's right and the shopkeeper should be proud to tell his name, not be ashamed," he said.