Malali Masjid row: Mosque management seeks quashing of VHP petition

The Malali mosque row in Dakshina Kannada district has taken a new twist with the masjid management making a submission to the local court on Tuesday to quash the VHP demand.



The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had moved to the court demanding appointment of a court commissioner to survey the Juma Masjid in Malali town near Mangaluru. Challenging this, the management of Assayed Abdullahil Madani Mosque administrative committee filed the petition.

The Third Additional Civil Court will take up the matter on Tuesday. The court is likely to take a decision on whether to order a survey there.