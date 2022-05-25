Malali mosque-temple row in K'taka; prohibitory orders clamped

The experts say that unlike Srirangapatna, if the row erupts over the Malali mosque, it is going to be a challenge for the administration.



Malali town is located close to Mangaluru, which is regarded as the communally sensitive region. Any disturbance here will affect all three coastal districts. The region is considered as a bastion of the BJP.



The Hindu activists have also started the movement for taking back Srirangapatna Jamia masjid in Mandya district. They have already submitted a memorandum to the district administration urging them to conduct verification of the masjid on the lines of Gyanwapi masjid. They have stated that if the government does not respond, they will approach the court. Hindu activists are claiming that the mosque has been built after razing down Hanuman temple.