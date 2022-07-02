Male models drape themselves in whole 6 yards of fabrics, bust stereotypes

"When the barriers are removed, the arena can be expanded in which customers can explore and express themselves in any way they want outside of the rigid constraints of gender stereotypes," he said.



The pride month celebrates individual rights of LGBTQ and other communities across the world and their right to follow their own culture, have their own sartorial styles and express themselves.



In another photoshoot at a luxury hotel, model Pushpak Sen flaunted the robes with pride.



"Out of all the things I receive, some questions are consistent: A fully grown man wearing saree everywhere, I wonder how his mother must be feeling about all these, does his mother even accept him as her son, ... I wonder, does she even acknowledge him and identify him as her son publicly?" Sen said.



Posting a picture of him with mother, he said "Here she is with me, both of us dressed in sarees and bindis, she overshadowing me in all the glory."



"My saree is a Jamdani inspired by Satyajit Ray's poster of his film 'Devi'," Sen said.