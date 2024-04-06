Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to address poll rally in Hyderabad

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing a Congress rally on Saturday, 6 April, at Tukkuguda near Hyderabad, party sources said.

Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad is where the party had earlier announced its six poll 'guarantees' for the Assembly elections held in November 2023.

The Congress is expected to show its strength by mobilising huge crowds from surrounding areas to the 'Jana Jatara' meeting, the sources said.