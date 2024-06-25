Kharge reminds PM Modi of 'undeclared emergency' over last 10 years

Calling for consensus in Parliament, Modi said, “These 50 years since the Emergency remind us to protect our Constitution and democracy with pride. The countrymen must resolve that such a travesty will never be allowed to happen again. We commit ourselves to ensuring a vibrant democracy and fulfilling the common man’s dreams as outlined by the Indian Constitution.”

Kharge reiterated the opposition's commitment to raising the voice of the people both inside and outside the House. He highlighted issues like irregularities in exams, railway accidents, and violence in Manipur, accusing PM Modi of neglecting these concerns in his speech.

Kharge also criticised the delay in conducting the caste census and the lack of action on issues like floods in Assam, rising prices, and the fall of the Rupee. The Congress president accused PM Modi of remaining silent on various issues and questioned his leadership amidst these challenges.

'We will keep raising the voice of the people in the House, on the streets, and before everyone,' asserted Kharge.

Referring to the contentious issue of irregularities in the NEET exams, Kharge said the nation hoped that PM Modi would say something about important issues.

“He will show some sympathy towards the youth regarding the paper leak in NEET and other recruitment examinations, but he did not take any responsibility for the massive rigging and corruption of his government,” he said.