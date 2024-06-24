Instead of 50-year-old Emergency, talk about today's undeclared one: Kharge to Modi

The BJP on Monday said it will launch a nationwide programme on the 1975 Emergency to "expose" the Congress' "authoritarianism" and its "disregard for the Constitution", prompting a strong backlash from the Congress.

"BJP national president J.P. Nadda will address the main event 'Dark Days of Democracy' at the party's central office in New Delhi tomorrow at 12:30 pm," the party's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a statement. BJP leaders, office-bearers and karyakartas will participate in the programmes across the country "to protest" the imposition of the Emergency in 1975.

Baluni said, "The Emergency stands as an unforgettable dark chapter in India's robust democracy. The then-prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on the nation on June 25, 1975, marking a severe curtailment of democratic freedoms."

Speaking ahead of the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in similar vein, "Tomorrow is 25 June. 25 June marks 50 years since the blot that was placed on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, and democracy was completely suppressed."

Opposition leaders have hit out at Modi for his remark and questioned his government's style of functioning, saying it needed to focus on current issues. “You are reminding us of the 50-year-old Emergency, but have forgotten the last 10 years of Undeclared Emergency, which was ended by the people,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.