The dawn of a new hope

So much has already been said about the political outcome of the just-concluded elections — in the media, on the streets, in drawing rooms and in offices — that it may seem there is hardly anything left unsaid. Yet, the 2024 elections were so different from all previous elections — except the post-Emergency elections of March 1977 — that commentators and historians will continue to discuss it for a long time to come.

In 1977, the Emergency loomed large over the elections, and one just didn’t know what the outcome would be. The jubilation following Indira Gandhi’s stunning defeat was spontaneous. The 2024 elections were held in a highly communalised atmosphere, amid unprecedented propaganda, institutional capture, state surveillance and intimidation of political opponents and dissenters.

When it became clear on 4 June that the results were not as one-sided as the premeditated exit polls had indicated, the relief was palpable, somewhat reminiscent of the aftermath of the 1977 results. The electoral dividend the BJP had expected from the Ram Mandir and an openly divisive campaign did not materialise — clearly, the campaign did not sway voters as expected.

No single party got a decisive majority, a hung Parliament looked probable, and yet citizens were delighted by the results. They felt a new surge of hope for Indian democracy. What was the nature of this hope? To answer this question, let me refer to what Rahul Gandhi said to members of civil society in a large meeting at Chandigarh during the last leg of the elections.

He was responding to a mention of “three historical debates that laid the foundation of modern India”. The first of these was at the beginning of the 19th century, with the disputants arguing the merits of ‘sanatana’ (traditional) and ‘nutana’ (modern) values for the future of Indian society.

The second debate was on the nature of citizenship, with one side adhering to the Constitution and its conception of ‘all who are present in India’ as citizens and the other side insisting that people whose ‘pitribhoomi’ (fatherland) is also their ‘punyabhoomi’ (religious home) are the primary citizens.