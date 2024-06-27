PM Modi 'in a perpetual state of denial': Kharge on president's address

Congress president and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, 27 June, said after listening to the president's address it seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in a state of perpetual denial, claiming that people of India have rejected him in this election by not giving the BJP a majority.

He also said that there was no mention of the NEET issue resolution, price rise, unemployment, violence in Manipur, terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, train accidents and the plight of passengers in trains and atrocities on Dalits, adivasis and minorities in BJP-ruled states.

"Listening to the president's address written by the Modi government, it seemed as if Modi ji is in a perpetual state of denial! The mandate was against him because the people of the country rejected his slogan of "400 plus" and kept the BJP away from the figure of 272. Modi ji is unable to accept this, that is why he is pretending that nothing has changed, but the truth is that the people of the country had asked for change," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Overall, Modi ji is making a futile attempt to garner some applause by making the honourable president read lies, which the people of India have rejected in the 2024 elections," he said while referring to the president's address to the joint sitting of both houses.

Kharge said though he will give a detailed response in his speech in the Rajya Sabha, but prima facie he found that "whitewashing will not work in the NEET scam".