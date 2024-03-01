Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi in Kolkata, calls it courtesy visit

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's Raj Bhavan on Friday evening, called it a courtesy visit as per protocol.

Banerjee said she also took up the issue of the state's pending dues with the PM. "I mentioned the issues of the state to the prime minister, besides having a chat with him," Banerjee told reporters after the meeting. Asked about the issue of the Centre's dues to the state, which the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been flagging frequently, Banerjee said, "I raised that matter also."

Modi, who is on a two-day tour of West Bengal from Friday, will stay the night at Raj Bhavan. Banerjee’s convoy entered the governor's house shortly after the prime minister arrived there.

Posting on X, West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose said he received the PM at Raj Bhavan. Bose also attended the prime minister's official programme at Arambagh in Hooghly district earlier in the day, where Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.