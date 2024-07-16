Mamata Banerjee must stop defaming Bengal governor, says Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, 16 July, restrained West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and three others from making any defamatory or incorrect statements against state governor C.V. Ananda Bose in an interim order to apply till 14 August.

Bose had filed a defamation suit against Banerjee, two newly elected TMC MLAs — Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar — and Trinamool party leader Kunal Ghosh.

He also prayed for an interim order restraining them from making any further comments in connection with the alleged incidents at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the imbroglio over the swearing in of the two new MLAs, Banerjee had made certain comments over which the governor filed a defamation suit before the high court.