Mamata seeks urgent Supreme Court hearing on freeze of TMC name, symbol

Mamata Banerjee has sought an urgent Supreme Court hearing against the Election Commission’s decision to freeze the TMC’s name and election symbol

The poll panel assigned temporary names and symbols to the two rival factions for the 6 October assembly by-elections in West Bengal

The dispute also involves 20 rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs whose disqualification proceedings are pending

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on her challenge to the Election Commission of India’s interim decision freezing the party’s name and reserved election symbol.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, arguing that the poll panel had frozen the TMC’s symbol after issuing the notification for the upcoming by-elections.

“They issue a by-poll notification and in the middle of notification, they freeze the symbol. We want urgent listing,” Sibal submitted on Banerjee’s behalf.

The chief justice observed that the rival faction would also have to be heard and assured Sibal that the request would be considered.

“Both sides will have something to say. When the matter is listed, then argue. We will try to list,” CJI Kant said.

Banerjee’s petition challenges the ECI’s decision to temporarily bar both factions from using the name “All India Trinamool Congress” and its reserved “Flowers and Grass” symbol.

The Commission issued the interim order on Thursday after concluding that two rival groups were claiming to represent the recognised political party. It said the dispute required a detailed determination under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.