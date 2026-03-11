Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over LPG shortage amid Iran crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre for failing to ensure adequate LPG, oil and gas reserves before imposing restrictions amid nationwide shortages triggered by West Asia energy disruptions from the Iran conflict.

Speaking to Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, Banerjee said the central government prioritised political moves over crisis preparedness. "The Centre should have first ensured enough reserves of LPG, oil and gas. Without that, they imposed restrictions sans proper planning," she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged the Centre's policy vacuum encouraged black marketeers. "Lack of proper policy by the Centre to tackle the crisis indirectly helps black marketeers," she claimed.

Banerjee took a dig at the BJP government's electoral focus, saying, "The Centre can conduct SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and delete voters, but cannot manage the country's gas and oil reserves."