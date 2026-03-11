Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over LPG shortage amid Iran crisis
West Bengal CM accuses Delhi of poor planning, inadequate oil/gas reserves
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre for failing to ensure adequate LPG, oil and gas reserves before imposing restrictions amid nationwide shortages triggered by West Asia energy disruptions from the Iran conflict.
Speaking to Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, Banerjee said the central government prioritised political moves over crisis preparedness. "The Centre should have first ensured enough reserves of LPG, oil and gas. Without that, they imposed restrictions sans proper planning," she said.
The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged the Centre's policy vacuum encouraged black marketeers. "Lack of proper policy by the Centre to tackle the crisis indirectly helps black marketeers," she claimed.
Banerjee took a dig at the BJP government's electoral focus, saying, "The Centre can conduct SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and delete voters, but cannot manage the country's gas and oil reserves."
Energy supply crunch
India faces acute pressure with 82 per cent oil imports and 50 per cent LPG dependency. Hormuz Strait disruptions since late February stalled Qatar/UAE tankers carrying half of India's LNG needs. Domestic gas rejig prioritises LPG/CNG production; strategic reserves cover 10-12 days only.
West Bengal's 2.5 crore LPG connections report 20-25 per cent delivery delays. Black market cylinder prices reached Rs 1,500 in Kolkata against Rs 800 official rate.
Centre coordinates emergency imports via IOCL while states ration supplies. PM Modi chaired energy security meeting Monday amid 25 per cent ATF price surge hitting aviation and transport.
Situation so far
Iran war escalated after US-Israeli strikes on nuclear sites; IRGC retaliated with Hormuz blockade. Indian refiners secured US waivers for Russian oil; ONGC boosts domestic fields.
Mamata's criticism echoes state-level accusations of inadequate central stockpiling despite repeated warnings since January.
