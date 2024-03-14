Mamata Banerjee suffers head injury, admitted to hospital
According to sources, the West Bengal chief minister was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee suffered a major injury to her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the TMC said on Thursday evening.
The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned after attending a programme, her family said. "She fell somewhere inside the home and was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was bleeding from the forehead and stitches were required," her brother Kartik Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.
“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” TMC posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.
According to sources, Banerjee was admitted to the Woodburn Ward of the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. A team of senior doctors are attending to her, hospital sources said. TMC national general-secretary and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.
State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery. "Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X. State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wished her a quick recovery.
According to senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, vice-president and former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also enquired about the chief minister's health and expressed "deep anguish and wished her speedy recovery".