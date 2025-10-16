Mamata suggests planting mangroves in foothills to prevent natural catastrophe

In a strikingly unconventional suggestion, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 15 October, proposed a green shield for North Bengal’s fragile foothills — by planting mangroves and vetiver grass along riverbanks to create natural barriers against the fury of floods and landslides.

Citing the Sunderbans’ success story, Banerjee said five crore mangrove saplings planted in the deltaic region had acted as living fortresses during cyclones and heavy rains. “Like the Sunderbans, we must erect natural walls in the hills and foothills to combat recurring calamities,” she said at an administrative review meeting, stressing that concrete embankments “collapse within months” under pressure from surging waters.

“We need a lasting, nature-based solution to the region’s recurrent problem,” the chief minister emphasised, pitching ecological resilience over engineering quick-fixes.