Without prior permission, no arrangement for foreign trips: Bengal govt to employees

The West Bengal government has tightened norms governing foreign travel by state employees, issuing a stern reminder that no government officer — whether travelling abroad for personal reasons, on Leave Travel Concession (LTC), or on official duty — can proceed without prior permission from the competent authority.

A notification issued by chief secretary Manoj Pant on Sunday, 12 October, emphasised that any travel or accommodation arrangements made without such approval would constitute a violation of administrative rules and attract disciplinary action.

“It has come to the notice of this office that certain government officials across various departments are applying for permission from the competent authority for private foreign visits, foreign visits under LTC, or official visits after already making travel bookings and accommodation arrangements,” the notification stated.