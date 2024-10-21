Mamata writes to Modi over revised prices of essential medicines

Against the backdrop of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) hiking the prices of eight essential drugs, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 21 October, Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the relevant ministry to promptly reconsider this decision.

In a two-page letter, Banerjee emphasised that "the welfare of the citizens is of paramount importance," stressing the need for all stakeholders to align their policies to reflect this commitment.

"I urge upon your kind office to issue directions to the concerned ministry to immediately reconsider the decision on the price escalation in the overall interest of the health and wellbeing of the common people," Banerjee wrote to Modi.