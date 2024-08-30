Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi again, urges stringent anti-rape laws

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, 30 August, shot off another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pressing for stingent central legislation on incidents of rape and meting out exemplary punishment to perpetrators of such crimes.

This is the second letter from the chief minister to PM Modi on this issue.

In the fresh communique to the prime minister, the chief minister claimed that she had not received any reply from PM Modi to his earlier letter that she wrote on 22 August.

"No reply was received from your end on such a sensitive issue," her letter read.

At the same time, the chief minister said that although she had received a reply from Union women and child development minister Annapurna Devi, it did not address the gravity of the issue.