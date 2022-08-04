Mamata to hold meeting with party MPs in Delhi today evening

As the probe in the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam intensifies, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will travel to New Delhi on Thursday afternoon where she will hold a meeting with her party's MPs this evening only.



Party sources said after she reaches the national capital, she will first go to the residence of the party's Rajya Sabha member, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray at 7, Mahadev Road and hold a meeting with all the party Parliamentarians. Party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also be attending the meeting. The expected time of the meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday.



"The meeting is expected to concentrate on the party's strategy in both the Houses of Parliament in the coming days and is also expected to discuss on how to counter the criticism from other MPs relating to the WBSSC scam both within and outside Parliament," said a senior leader of the party, who did not wish to be named.