WBSSC scam: Another construction company linked to Arpita Mukherjee under ED scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam have tracked another shell company clandestinely linked to Arpita Mukherjee, the close aide of former Minister Partha Chatterjee.



The name of the company is Zamira Sunshines Limited, which was incorporated on March 20, 2015. As per the records of the Registrar of Companies (ROC) under the Union ministry of corporate affairs, the company is involved in real estate activities with own or leased property, which includes buying, selling, renting and operating of self-owned or leased real estate such as apartment building and dwellings, non-residential buildings, developing and subdividing real estate into lots, among others.



According to ED sources, there are two factors for the Zamira Sunshines Limited to come under the scanner of the Central agency. The first reason is the registered address of the company, which is Club Town Heights, 14 BT Road, Block - 5, FLAT - 8A, Kolkata- West Bengal-700056, the same housing complex at Belgharia in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, which houses the flat of Arpita Mukherjee, where from ED recovered huge quantities of cash and gold on July 28.