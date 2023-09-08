Man arrested for posting false alert about G20 summit security threat

A man was arrested on Friday from north Delhi for allegedly posting a false alert on social media, claiming that an autorickshaw was transporting firearms and explosives to the Pragati Maidan area, a police official said.

Pragati Maidan falls under New Delhi district, which has been termed 'Controlled Zone 1' for the G20 summit, with vehicular restrictions imposed in the area.

According to police, the official twitter handle of DCP outer north was tagged about a tweet from the X account of Kuldeep Shah (21), saying "Yeh auto driver Pragati Maidan ki taraf guns aur explosive lekar ja raha hai (this autorickshaw driver is transporting firearms and explosives to Pragati Maidan),” while sharing the registration number and image of an autorickshaw.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said considering the sensitivity of the post, the owner of the concerned autorickshaw was tracked down and found to be Gurmeet Singh (50), a resident of SSN Park who appears to have been involved in a dispute with Shah.

“The auto was checked thoroughly and nothing suspicious was found,” said the DCP. “Shah has spread rumours regarding the G20 summit security. Legal action is being taken against him.”