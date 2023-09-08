G20 summit turns New Delhi into a fortress

As the G20 summit kicks off in New Delhi this weekend, Indian authorities are pulling out all the stops to ensure security.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam convention center at Pragati Maidan in central Delhi.

With guests including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other global leaders, authorities are not taking any chances.

Approximately 130,000 security personnel will be deployed during the summit, including an 80,000-strong contingent from the Delhi police.

The G20 summit venue and hotels where the leaders stay will be cordoned off.

Trained commandos of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police armed with long-range weapons will also be positioned in vantage points.