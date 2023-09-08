G20 summit: Delhi under tight security cordon

Security has been beefed up across the national capital, especially in New Delhi district, on the eve of the G20 summit with police, paramilitary forces and other agencies maintaining a hawk-eye vigil in the city, officials said on Friday.

Markswomen and armed forces deployed at strategic locations, enhanced patrolling and intensive checking in border areas are some of the security measures taken by the Delhi Police ahead of the G20 summit that will be held here from September 9 to 10 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police.

"From the airport to hotels and from hotels to the G20 summit venues, foreign delegates will be provided foolproof security by the Delhi Police during the prestigious summit," a senior official said.