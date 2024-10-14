Man booked in Thane for raping minor daughter

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

In May 2022, when the family was residing at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, the 40-year-old man raped his daughter when she was asleep, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

He warned her of dire consequences if she informed about it to anyone. The accused also beat up his wife when she questioned him about the offence.