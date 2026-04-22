Man cannot evade duty to maintain child citing wife’s income: Uttarakhand HC

The Uttarakhand High Court has held that a father cannot evade his legal duty to maintain his minor child by citing the mother’s income or his own financial liabilities, reaffirming the primacy of a child’s right to support.

Justice Ashish Naithani upheld an order of a Roorkee family court directing a man to pay Rs 8,000 per month as interim maintenance to his child. The court dismissed the man’s review petition challenging the directive issued under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The petitioner argued that both parents are government employees — he serves in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), while his wife works with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) — and contended that the financial burden should not fall solely on him. He also cited existing liabilities, including loan repayments and responsibilities towards his parents and siblings.