Gujarat HC bars AI from judicial decision-making, drafting of orders and judgments

The Gujarat High Court has prohibited the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in judicial decision-making, reasoning and drafting of orders or judgments, according to a policy unveiled on 4 April.

The policy, released at a conference of district judiciary judges, states that AI tools cannot be used for “any aspect of judicial decision, adjudication, reasoning… or final judgment”.

Strict ban on adjudicatory use

The court has barred AI from being used in:

Judicial reasoning and interpretation of law

Drafting of orders, judgments or bail decisions

Determination of rights, liabilities or sentencing

Evaluation of evidence or facts

It also prohibits the use of AI for generating or altering evidence, or relying on AI-generated citations and legal references without independent verification.

“AI shall not be used… for any substantive adjudicatory process,” the policy states.

Concerns over risks

The High Court flagged several risks associated with AI tools, including “hallucinations, bias, confidentiality breaches, and erosion of judicial independence”.

It stressed that such risks require “institutional discipline” and careful handling.

The policy also bars entering sensitive or confidential information — including details of parties, witnesses or pending cases — into AI systems.

The court underscored that judges remain fully responsible for their decisions.