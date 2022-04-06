Man crushed to death in Delhi

The accident took place at Outer Ring Road Wazirabad towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur in north Delhi after which a PCR call was made to the police at 7.21 a.m.



The police have registered a case under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Wazirabad police station.