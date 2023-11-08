Man declared 'dead' for 19 years in UP revenue records now claims threat to life

It is a story of struggle that just does not seem to end.

Lal Bihari Mritak, a native of Uttar Pradesh who allegedly remained 'dead' in revenue records for 19 years until he managed to reclaim his 'living' status, claims to now be facing a threat to his life because he is helping others who have been declared dead in revenue records.

Mritak has sought a licence for the prohibited AK-47 rifle, citing a threat to his life. "I request the chief secretary to permit me to get a licence for an AK-47 rifle, as I fear for my life because of my struggle for scores of men who are living but are dead in government records," he said.

An individual cannot own a licensed AK-47 in India, as it is only a weapon meant for special forces. "I know this sophisticated gun is prohibited for the public, but it can be given to a mritak (dead person)," he added.

Lal Bihari remained officially ‘dead’ in revenue records between 1975 and 1994, and fought the bureaucracy for 19 years to prove he was alive.