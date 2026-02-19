Man detained in Kota over video threat against Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs
Police question suspect as BJP and Karni Sena deny any links to accused
Police in Rajasthan’s Kota have detained a man who allegedly released a video threatening to shoot senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 25 other Members of Parliament from the party.
The accused, who identified himself in the video as Raj Singh and claimed to be a spokesperson of the Karni Sena, was taken into custody by local police after the clip began circulating on social media.
In the video, the man alleged that Congress MPs had verbally abused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the recently concluded first part of Parliament’s Budget session. He warned that if such an incident were repeated, he and others would vandalise the homes of the MPs and shoot them. He also demanded their arrest within 24 hours.
Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said officers acted suo motu and detained the suspect at Borkheda police station, where he is being questioned. She added that there is currently no confirmation of his association with any organisation.
According to the police, four criminal cases are already registered against him at Udyog Nagar police station. Appropriate legal action will be taken under relevant provisions of law, the officer said.
Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shri Rajput Karni Sena have distanced themselves from the accused.
BJP’s Kota city president, Rakesh Jain, said the individual had no connection with the party and described the language used in the video as contrary to the BJP’s ideology and values.
Mahipal Singh Makrana, national president of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, also denied any association with the man. He stated that the organisation does not endorse threats to life and has never issued such statements. While acknowledging ideological differences with political opponents, he said violence was not part of the group’s principles.
The incident comes amid heightened political tensions following disputes in Parliament during the Budget session. Police said further investigation is underway.
With PTI inputs