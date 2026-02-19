Man detained in Kota over video threat against Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs

Police in Rajasthan’s Kota have detained a man who allegedly released a video threatening to shoot senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 25 other Members of Parliament from the party.

The accused, who identified himself in the video as Raj Singh and claimed to be a spokesperson of the Karni Sena, was taken into custody by local police after the clip began circulating on social media.

In the video, the man alleged that Congress MPs had verbally abused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the recently concluded first part of Parliament’s Budget session. He warned that if such an incident were repeated, he and others would vandalise the homes of the MPs and shoot them. He also demanded their arrest within 24 hours.

Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said officers acted suo motu and detained the suspect at Borkheda police station, where he is being questioned. She added that there is currently no confirmation of his association with any organisation.