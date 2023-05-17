Man dies of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank in TN

A 40-year-old man died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank near the SIPCOT factory in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district.



According to the police, on Tuesday, Tamil Selvan entered the septic tank that was 15 feet deep, but after some time there was no response from him. Three others who were with him immediately jumped into the septic tank and found him unconscious. These three workers also fell unconscious and the owner of the tannery unit, G. Senthil Murugan immediately alerted the police and fire force unit.



All the four were taken to the hospital by around 12.15 a.m., where Selvan was declared brought dead.