Man ends life at official residence of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla

A 30-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death at the official residence of BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla in Lucknow's Hazratganj area, police said on Monday, 25 September.

Assistant police commissioner (ACP) Arvind Kumar Verma said the incident occurred on the night of Sunday, and no complaint has been received. Also, the motive behind the alleged suicide is still not clear, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Shresth Tiwari, a member of the MLA's media team, and belonged to Barabanki district, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"The MLA is out of station," the ACP said when asked whether the MLA has been questioned in the case.