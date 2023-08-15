Expelled Assam BJP leader held for abetting woman leader’s suicide

A recently-expelled BJP leader of Assam has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Indrani Tahbildar, who was a key leader of the saffron party’s Kishan Morcha wing.

The expelled BJP leader -- Anurag Chaliha -- was detained on Monday night in Sivasagar district by a team of Guwahati Police, officials said on Tuesday.

Tahbildar was found dead at her Guwahati home on August 11; a medical test revealed that she had taken over 60 sleeping pills, which the police believe to be the key reason for her demise.

Members of her party had told the media that she killed herself because her private photos with Chaliha were leaked online which became viral.

The Assam BJP had expelled Chaliha from the primary membership of the party the day after Tahbildar died.