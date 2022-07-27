Man held for threatening to bomb VHP's Delhi office

Immediately after receiving the call, a police team was sent to the spot and found that VHP office staff had caught hold of a man, identified as Prince Pandey.



He was then handed over to the police.



"Pandey claims to be a graduate. He came to Delhi on July 22 along with his aunt who is residing in Fatehpur Beri area. He went to the the RSS headquarters and claimed that he was having a grievance that one family in his village was got converted to Christianity but was angry that nobody is doing anything about it," the official said.