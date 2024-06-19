Man shot dead at food joint in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden
Several police teams formed to gather information behind suspected gang war
A man was shot dead in a 'Burger King' outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden late on 18 June by three unidentified assailants, police said.
They said the man received multiple gunshot wounds in the attack that took place in the J Block area.
He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said, adding that senior officials were at the spot.
The man was accompanied by someone who fled the scene when the firing started, an official said.
Officers and the police's crime team inspected the spot. Police teams have been formed to gather information.
Police were checking CCTV footage to identify the accused, the official added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer told the Indian Express, “An incident of firing, resulting in the death of a person, has been reported at Burger King in Rajouri Garden… officers and a crime team are at the spot… more teams have been formed to gather information and check CCTV cameras for clues.”
The newspaper quoted a senior police officer as having said that the incident took place around 9.42 pm on Tuesday when two groups came to the burger joint. They got into an argument which escalated. Suddenly, both sides, who were armed, began firing at each other. One person was injured in the crossfire.
He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said, adding that senior officials were at the spot.
According to another police officer, the accused persons fled the spot soon after the incident on their two-wheelers which they had parked in a service lane in J Block, Rajouri Garden, near the outlet.
Police said further investigation is on.
