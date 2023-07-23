Man wanted in 18 cases dies in Delhi Police custody, probe launched

A 36-year-old man wanted in 18 criminal cases died under mysterious circumstances in the Netaji Subhash Place Police Station in North West Delhi.

He was arrested on Saturday and was in police custody for one day in connection with an Arms Act case.

"An incident of custodial death was reported at North West Delhi's Subhash Place Police Station at around 6:30 a.m.," an official said.

A senior police official identified the deceased as Sheikh Sahadat (36), a resident of Jahangirpuri, with involvement in more than 18 criminal cases.

According to the available information, the deceased, along with four other people, was apprehended by the police in connection with an Arms Act case.