UP man accused of theft, dies in police custody

"Kumar called the cops and handed him over. Sunil was inebriated. We recovered 70 'intoxicating' pills from his possession and took him to the police station where his condition started deteriorating on Saturday. He was taken to a private hospital, where he later died. A post-mortem report of the deceased revealed the cause of death to be a heart attack. We contacted the man's kin, who told cops that Sunil had been missing for the past six days. He was having seizures," the SP said.