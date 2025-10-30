Man who held 19 hostage in Powai studio dies of gunshot injury

Mumbai Police on Thursday ended a tense three-hour hostage crisis in Powai, safely rescuing 17 children and two adults from a film studio where a man identified as Rohit Arya (50) had barricaded himself with them. Arya died later from a bullet injury sustained during the rescue operation.

The ordeal began at around 1.30 pm, when the Powai police station received a distress call that Arya had locked himself and a group of children inside RA Studio on the first floor of the Mahavir Classik building. The children, boys and girls aged between 10 and 12, had been attending auditions for a web series that had been underway for two days.

Before the police intervened, Arya released a video explaining his motives, saying he had abandoned plans of suicide to stage the standoff instead. “I have very simple demands. Very moral, ethical demands. I have some questions,” he said. “I want to speak to some people... I want these answers. I am not a terrorist, nor do I have any demand for money. (I) want to make simple conversations.”

In the same video, Arya warned authorities against rash action. “The slightest wrong move from your end may trigger me to set this whole place on fire... whether I die or not, the children will be unnecessarily hurt, traumatised for sure... I should not be held responsible,” he said.