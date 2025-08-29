Manali’s right bank swept into Beas as torrential rains batter northern India

A furious torrent of rain carved through the heart of Manali on Friday, with the right bank of the popular Himachal Pradesh town virtually washed away and reduced to a riverbed. Homes, hotels and roads were swept into the Beas as unrelenting downpours turned the mountainside into a scene of ruin.

The disaster formed part of a wider pattern of devastation across northern India. In neighbouring Uttarakhand, at least five people were killed and 11 reported missing after cloudbursts unleashed landslides that buried homes beneath rubble. The districts of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Bageshwar bore the brunt.

In Bageshwar’s Pausari gram panchayat, the State Disaster Management Authority reported that two lives were lost, three people went missing, and one was pulled out alive though injured. In Chamoli’s Mopata village, a couple perished when a landslide engulfed their home.

These tragedies come close on the heels of the Tharali disaster of 23 August and the earlier Uttarkashi flash flood of 5 August, which flattened much of Dharali, a key halt on the road to Gangotri.