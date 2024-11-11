Manipur: 11 alleged militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Jiribam

Eleven suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces on Monday after the insurgents in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, allegedly fired indiscriminately at Borobekra police station and a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) camp located alongside it in Jiribam district of Manipur, officials claimed.

Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, they said. Following the killing of these suspected militants, the Kuki-Zo Council called for a total shutdown in the hill areas of the state from 5.00 am to 6.00 pm on Tuesday.

In a series of attacks, the militants also allegedly torched several shops and houses in and around the Jakurador Karong market, located 100 m from Borobekra police station. As security forces retaliated, a heavy exchange of fire began and 11 suspected militants were killed, officials said.

In a post on X, the Manipur Police said, "Today, 11th November, 2024 at about 3 pm, the CRPF Post located at Jakuradhor and Borobekra Police Station (located nearby), Jiribam District were attacked by armed militants. The security forces retaliated strongly. Due to the attack, one CRPF constable namely Sanjeev Kumar sustained bullet injury and has been evacuated to Silchar Medical College, Assam and is under treatment."

The attack was fiercely returned by the CRPF and police, and after 40-45 minutes of heavy exchange of fire, the situation was brought under control, it said.