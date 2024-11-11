Manipur: 11 alleged militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Jiribam
Kuki-Zo Council says the 11 killed were actually Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers, calls for 12-hour shutdown
Eleven suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces on Monday after the insurgents in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, allegedly fired indiscriminately at Borobekra police station and a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) camp located alongside it in Jiribam district of Manipur, officials claimed.
Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, they said. Following the killing of these suspected militants, the Kuki-Zo Council called for a total shutdown in the hill areas of the state from 5.00 am to 6.00 pm on Tuesday.
In a series of attacks, the militants also allegedly torched several shops and houses in and around the Jakurador Karong market, located 100 m from Borobekra police station. As security forces retaliated, a heavy exchange of fire began and 11 suspected militants were killed, officials said.
In a post on X, the Manipur Police said, "Today, 11th November, 2024 at about 3 pm, the CRPF Post located at Jakuradhor and Borobekra Police Station (located nearby), Jiribam District were attacked by armed militants. The security forces retaliated strongly. Due to the attack, one CRPF constable namely Sanjeev Kumar sustained bullet injury and has been evacuated to Silchar Medical College, Assam and is under treatment."
The attack was fiercely returned by the CRPF and police, and after 40-45 minutes of heavy exchange of fire, the situation was brought under control, it said.
"After the firing ceased, the area was searched and 10 (ten) dead bodies of armed militants were recovered along with arms and ammunition (3 nos. of AKs, 4nos. of SLRs, 2 nos. of INSAS, 01 no. of RPG, 01 no. of Pump Action Gun, BP Helmets and Magazines). Accordingly, a criminal case has been registered and is being investigated," it added.
Operations were continuing to flush out militants, and reinforcement teams consisting of Assam Rifles, CRPF and civil police have been rushed to the spot, the Manipur Police said.
The Kuki-Zo Council in a statement said, "In light of the tragic events that unfolded today in Jiribam, where we lost 11 Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers in the hands of CRPF personnel, the Kuki-Zo Council has announced a Total Shutdown tomorrow, starting from 5:00 AM to 6:00 PM in honor of the victims and to express our collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead.
"The loss of our precious Kuki-Zo lives is not only a devastating blow to the families, but to the entire Kuki-Zo Community who stand united in our pursuit of peace, justice, and security. We condemn in the strongest terms the violence that took place today and call for immediate and thorough investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice," it said.
Officials said a relief camp was also located within the premises of the police station, and five people living there went missing. It was not clear whether these civilians were kidnapped by the retreating militants or went into hiding after the attack began, they said, adding that a search was underway for them.
Following the incident, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed in the area, according to a notification.
"There is apprehension of widespread disturbance to peace and public tranquility or a riot or any affray in the area and grave danger to human lives and properties because of unlawful activities of some anti-social elements," said the notification, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons.
Borobekra sub-division has witnessed multiple incidents of violence since June. It is one of the worst-affected areas of the district. Last week, a 31-year-old woman was killed during an attack on the Zairon Hmar village by armed militants. At least six houses were reduced to ashes in the attack, according to the police.
More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.
Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year.
Thousands had to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps due to incidents of arson. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants during patrolling in mid-July.
