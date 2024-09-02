Manipur: 2 dead, 9 injured in firing by suspected militants in Imphal West

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and nine others injured when suspected militants launched a gun-and-bomb attack in Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday, 1 September police said.

According to police, militants fired indiscriminately from hilltop positions towards the low-lying valley areas of Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband killing two persons and injuring nine others. Several houses were also damaged due to heavy shelling by the militants, they added.

A report in The Hindu said that drones were used in the attack. The sudden assault on the unsuspecting village caused widespread panic, forcing many residents, including women, children, and the elderly, to flee to safer areas, police added.

The body of the deceased woman, identified as 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi, has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination. The identity of the other victim is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Security forces, including state and central units, have been deployed in the area to stabilise the situation.

The state government has strongly condemned the attack on unarmed villagers of Koutruk.