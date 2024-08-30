Opposition leaders question Biren Singh's moral right to continue as Manipur CM

Opposition leaders slammed Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh on Friday, 30 August, over the situation in the northeastern state and said he has failed to safeguard lives and livelihood of people and should, therefore, resign.

Reacting to remarks made by Singh in an interview with PTI, where he ruled out stepping down, saying he has neither committed a crime nor spawned a scandal, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja said the chief minister has no moral right to continue at the top post.

"A chief minister's responsibility is to safeguard the lives and livelihood of the people of the state and he has miserably failed (in it). That is why he should be removed from the post. Even if he is not resigning, he has no moral right (to continue as the chief minister) because he has utterly failed in safeguarding the people of Manipur," Raja told PTI.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said everyone has seen the visuals from ethnic strife-torn Manipur and Singh should check his "morality quotient".

"Everyone saw those visuals.... An audio clip was released recently, in which there were revelations about his conversation with the home minister...," he said.

"When the president said she is scared and that it is enough, Manipur is also included in that. When he (Singh) says there is no moral responsibility on him, he should check his morality quotient," Jha told PTI.

The RJD leader was referring to an exclusive signed article written by President Droupadi Murmu for PTI, in which she said the recent spate of crimes against women should force honest self-introspection to uncover the roots of the malaise and mentioned a gruesome incident of rape and killing of a doctor in Kolkata.