Manipur: 21-yr-old woman dies of gunshot injuries days after village attack

Nei Esther Gangte, 21, died at a Churachandpur hospital on Sunday, seven days after sustaining gunshot injuries in the 13 September attack at Longpi village.

The attack was one of two that day in Noney and Tamenglong districts in which four people were killed; several others were injured.

Her death has drawn fresh demands for accountability, while authorities face continuing concerns over civilian security amid renewed violence in Manipur.

A 21-year-old woman who sustained gunshot injuries during an attack by armed miscreants in Manipur last week died at a hospital in Churachandpur on Sunday, 20 September, officials said.

Nei Esther Gangte succumbed to her injuries at District Hospital Churachandpur after battling for seven days, according to officials. She had been injured in an attack at Longpi village in Noney district on 13 September.

The Longpi attack was one of two separate incidents reported that day in Noney and neighbouring Tamenglong district. In Longpi, two people — a woman and a man — were killed after unidentified armed attackers opened fire. Another person was reported missing after the incident.

In a separate attack at L. Tollen village in Tamenglong district, a woman was killed and her husband later succumbed to his injuries. Their six-year-old son was also injured. The four deaths were reported from the two incidents.

According to reports, the Longpi victims had gone out to obtain rice and other essential household supplies when they came under attack. The identity of those responsible has not been officially established. Some local groups have made allegations about the involvement of armed organisations, but these claims have not been independently established.