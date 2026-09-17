SC expresses shock over deaths in Manipur relief camps, seeks report from chief secretary
Court asks state to explain unnatural deaths, limited postmortems and compensation paid to internally displaced persons
The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed shock over reports of scores of deaths, including unnatural deaths, among internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in relief camps in Manipur and directed the state’s chief secretary to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken in the cases.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought an explanation on why no significant action had been taken on information provided by the Justice Gita Mittal committee regarding deaths in the relief camps.
“We direct the chief secretary of Manipur to file an affidavit on deaths, especially unnatural deaths, at relief camps in Manipur,” the bench said.
The court also questioned why postmortems had been conducted in only 20 of 34 reported death cases.
The bench further asked the state to explain why only Rs 20,000-30,000 in compensation had been paid to IDPs who died unnatural deaths while staying in relief camps.
The Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) was directed to file a separate status report on the issue.
The Chief Justice asked the legal services authority to ensure that FIRs were registered in all cases involving unnatural deaths and that investigations were completed expeditiously.
The court also directed the MSLSA to ensure the safety and dignity of IDPs living in relief camps.
The directions followed the court’s examination of reports submitted by the Justice Mittal committee and an IAS officer, which indicated that more than 30 people had died in relief camps. One of the deaths was reported to have followed an alleged sexual assault.
The court also expressed hope that two special trial courts established to exclusively hear CBI and NIA cases arising from the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence would conclude proceedings expeditiously.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the CBI and the Manipur government, told the court that the CBI had investigated 31 cases and filed final reports in 28 of them. Three CBI cases remain under investigation, she said.
For cases outside the CBI investigation, the state has constituted 42 special investigation teams comprising local police officers across eight districts, Bhati said.
The SITs have registered 3,020 cases and filed chargesheets in 302, while closure reports have been submitted in 1,583 cases. Investigations remain pending in 1,135 cases, she said.
Trials have begun in 33 cases investigated by the state SITs, according to the government.
The Supreme Court had earlier asked the Manipur and Assam governments and other authorities to consider establishing two special courts to exclusively hear CBI and NIA cases arising from the ethnic violence.
The violence broke out in Manipur on 3 May 2023 following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the majority Meitei community.
More than 200 people have been killed, several hundred injured and thousands displaced since the violence began.