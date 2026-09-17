SC expresses shock over deaths in Manipur relief camps, seeks report from chief secretary

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed shock over reports of scores of deaths, including unnatural deaths, among internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in relief camps in Manipur and directed the state’s chief secretary to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken in the cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought an explanation on why no significant action had been taken on information provided by the Justice Gita Mittal committee regarding deaths in the relief camps.

“We direct the chief secretary of Manipur to file an affidavit on deaths, especially unnatural deaths, at relief camps in Manipur,” the bench said.

The court also questioned why postmortems had been conducted in only 20 of 34 reported death cases.

The bench further asked the state to explain why only Rs 20,000-30,000 in compensation had been paid to IDPs who died unnatural deaths while staying in relief camps.

The Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) was directed to file a separate status report on the issue.

The Chief Justice asked the legal services authority to ensure that FIRs were registered in all cases involving unnatural deaths and that investigations were completed expeditiously.

The court also directed the MSLSA to ensure the safety and dignity of IDPs living in relief camps.