Manipur: Kuki police constable fired over alleged role in abduction of 6 Naga men
Departmental inquiry ordered against serving constable as Naga-Kuki tensions intensify over the killing of six Naga men whose mutilated bodies were recovered in June
Manipur Police have suspended a serving Kuki police constable and ordered a departmental inquiry into his alleged role in the abduction of six Naga men who were later found murdered, officials aware of the matter said.
The suspension order, dated 8 September and issued by the Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur district, has been accessed by Hindustan Times.
“He was with Bishnupur police in the valley but was transferred to Kangpokpi hill district in the hills due to the conflict. He has been suspended and a DE has been ordered,” a police officer, who requested anonymity, said.
Police had been probing the alleged involvement of the constable in the case since at least July 6.
The action comes amid growing differences between Naga and Kuki political leaders in Manipur over the handling of the case. Naga legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, have demanded action and alleged the involvement of another Deputy Chief Minister, Nemcha Kipgen, in the violence. The allegations against Kipgen have not been established.
The Naga MLAs have also refused to share the Assembly room with Kipgen and have abstained from proceedings.
Six Naga men remained missing after hostage exchange
The six Naga men were among people abducted during a fresh escalation in the Naga-Kuki conflict on 13 May.
The abductions followed an ambush in Kangpokpi in which three Kuki church leaders were killed, allegedly by Naga groups. The incident triggered retaliatory abductions by armed groups from both communities.
Women and children held by the rival groups were released on 15 May following a hostage exchange facilitated by church leaders and government authorities. However, 14 Kuki-Zo men and six Naga men remained in captivity.
The 14 Kuki-Zo men were subsequently released after interventions by church leaders, security forces, the Army and the Intelligence Bureau.
The six Naga men did not return. Kuki-Zo groups denied holding them hostage, but their mutilated bodies were recovered from forests in Kangpokpi district on 10 June, around a month after their abduction.
The National Investigation Agency is probing the case.
Families yet to bury victims
The families of the six Naga men have refused to bury their bodies, which were recovered in mutilated condition, according to people aware of the matter.
The latest police action against the constable comes as tensions between Naga and Kuki political representatives continue to deepen, with the case becoming a major point of contention between the two communities.
The suspension and departmental inquiry do not by themselves establish the constable's involvement in the abduction or killings. The allegations remain subject to investigation.