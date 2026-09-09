Manipur: Kuki police constable fired over alleged role in abduction of 6 Naga men

Manipur Police have suspended a serving Kuki police constable and ordered a departmental inquiry into his alleged role in the abduction of six Naga men who were later found murdered, officials aware of the matter said.

The suspension order, dated 8 September and issued by the Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur district, has been accessed by Hindustan Times.

“He was with Bishnupur police in the valley but was transferred to Kangpokpi hill district in the hills due to the conflict. He has been suspended and a DE has been ordered,” a police officer, who requested anonymity, said.

Police had been probing the alleged involvement of the constable in the case since at least July 6.

The action comes amid growing differences between Naga and Kuki political leaders in Manipur over the handling of the case. Naga legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, have demanded action and alleged the involvement of another Deputy Chief Minister, Nemcha Kipgen, in the violence. The allegations against Kipgen have not been established.

The Naga MLAs have also refused to share the Assembly room with Kipgen and have abstained from proceedings.

Six Naga men remained missing after hostage exchange

The six Naga men were among people abducted during a fresh escalation in the Naga-Kuki conflict on 13 May.

The abductions followed an ambush in Kangpokpi in which three Kuki church leaders were killed, allegedly by Naga groups. The incident triggered retaliatory abductions by armed groups from both communities.