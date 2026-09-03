Naga-Kuki violence adds new faultline to Manipur’s ethnic conflict

Fresh reports of violence and escalating tension between the Naga and Kuki communities in Manipur have emerged, indicating a possible expansion of the state's ongoing conflict beyond the Meitei-Kuki axis that flared up in 2023. This time, the epicentre of the violence is along the Imphal-Tamenglong (IT) Road in Kangpokpi district.

On 27 August, an ambush between Makui Ashang and Thananba Naga villages killed four Naga civilians and injured several others. Local Naga organisations attributed the attack to armed Kuki groups. On 31 August, assailants attacked N. Teikhang, a Kuki village along the same road, killing three Kuki civilians and injuring several others. On 1 September, armed miscreants opened fire and burned down around 30 houses in Tapon Khullen, Tapon Khunou and Makui Pipuram — contiguous villages in Kangpokpi district inhabited by Liangmei Nagas.

Concerned over the growing incidents of violence against Nagas in Manipur, eight of the nine Naga MLAs jointly submitted a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah on 31 August. The MLAs demanded the immediate arrest of Kuki-Zo leaders, including Thangboi Kipgen, chairman of the Kuki National Front (President), whose wife Nemcha Kipgen is deputy chief minister; action against Nemcha Kipgen; and the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with all Kuki armed groups, including the KNF-P.