Manipur Assembly urges Centre to update NRC before Census

The Manipur Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before conducting the Census, citing concerns over demographic changes linked to alleged illegal immigration from neighbouring Myanmar.

This is the third such resolution passed by the Assembly since 2022. Speaker Th Satyabrata Singh said the House reaffirmed its earlier resolutions of August 5, 2022, and March 1, 2024.

“The House once again reaffirms its previous resolution passed on August 5, 2022, and March 1, 2024, to urge the government of India to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before conducting the census in the interests of the state in particular and the nation in general,” Singh said.