Manipur: 7 held with arms, fuel transporters complain of 'highway extortion'

Security forces have arrested seven people for allegedly possessing illegal firearms across Manipur's hill and valley districts, police said on Thursday, 16 July, as petroleum and LPG transporters warned of suspending operations over alleged rampant extortion along a key highway.

The arrests come amid intensified security operations following the 6 July ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Ukhrul district, in which two personnel were killed after suspected militants opened fire near Shangshak, around 17 km from the district headquarters.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces on Tuesday arrested four residents of Sikibung village in Ukhrul district during an operation aimed at tracing those involved in the attack, police said. Earlier, three persons had been detained in connection with the ambush.

Police said two single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) guns, live cartridges and a wireless communication set were seized from the four accused.

In a separate operation on Wednesday, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-MC (Progressive) from Khurai Ahongei in Imphal East district for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm.

Later the same day, two more persons from Khurai Lairikyengbam in Imphal East were arrested, with police recovering a pistol, two magazines and 11 live rounds from their possession.