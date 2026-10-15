Manipur: 75 BSF personnel, 3 civilians hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

“The Border Security Force personnel and three civilians were provided with immediate treatment in the emergency, and their conditions are now stable. They fell sick due to suspected food poisoning,” the official said.

RIMS medical superintendent-in-charge Professor M Rameshwar said medical tests were being conducted to ascertain what had caused the illness.

The suspected food poisoning prompted the hospital to examine the patients and investigate the possible cause of their symptoms. However, officials have not yet established what led to the reported illness.

It was not immediately clear whether the BSF personnel and civilians had consumed the same food or whether the symptoms were linked to a particular meal or food item. No specific source of contamination had been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

The patients' conditions were reported to be stable, and further tests were expected to help determine the cause of the illness.

Officials have not provided further details about the circumstances in which the personnel and civilians fell sick.

The investigation into the suspected food poisoning is continuing, with the medical team conducting tests to establish the cause.

Editorial note: The original 116-word report does not confirm whether the patients ate the same food or identify a suspected source of contamination. Those details should be verified before publication; the expanded copy above flags them as unconfirmed rather than presenting them as established facts.