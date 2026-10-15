Manipur: 75 BSF personnel, 3 civilians hospitalised over suspected food poisoning
The patients reported vomiting and nausea after breakfast and received treatment at Imphal's Regional Institute of Medical Sciences
75 BSF personnel and three civilians are admitted to a government hospital in Imphal over suspected food poisoning.
The patients reported vomiting and nausea after breakfast and were brought to RIMS around 1 pm.
Their conditions are stable, with tests under way to determine the cause of the illness.
Seventy-five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and three civilians were admitted to a government hospital in Imphal on Thursday following suspected food poisoning, officials said.
The patients were brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at around 1 pm after reporting symptoms including vomiting and nausea following breakfast, an official said.
A RIMS official said the BSF personnel and the three civilians were provided immediate treatment in the emergency department. Their conditions were stable following the initial medical intervention, the official added.
“The Border Security Force personnel and three civilians were provided with immediate treatment in the emergency, and their conditions are now stable. They fell sick due to suspected food poisoning,” the official said.
RIMS medical superintendent-in-charge Professor M Rameshwar said medical tests were being conducted to ascertain what had caused the illness.
The suspected food poisoning prompted the hospital to examine the patients and investigate the possible cause of their symptoms. However, officials have not yet established what led to the reported illness.
It was not immediately clear whether the BSF personnel and civilians had consumed the same food or whether the symptoms were linked to a particular meal or food item. No specific source of contamination had been identified as of Thursday afternoon.
The patients' conditions were reported to be stable, and further tests were expected to help determine the cause of the illness.
Officials have not provided further details about the circumstances in which the personnel and civilians fell sick.
The investigation into the suspected food poisoning is continuing, with the medical team conducting tests to establish the cause.
Editorial note: The original 116-word report does not confirm whether the patients ate the same food or identify a suspected source of contamination. Those details should be verified before publication; the expanded copy above flags them as unconfirmed rather than presenting them as established facts.